Odorizzi (3-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Cleveland, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over six-plus innings. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander wasn't dominant but he got the job done, tossing 55 of 91 pitches for strikes en route to his first quality start of the season. A late signing and shortened spring training contributed to Odorizzi's rough April, but since the beginning of June the 31-year-old has a 2.25 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB through 28 innings.