Odorizzi will throw live batting practice Friday before making his spring debut Wednesday against Washington, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Odorizzi is locked into a rotation spot, but the fact that he didn't sign until early March means he may not have time to get up to speed by the start of the regular season. The Astros start the season with six straight games, so they'll need a fifth starter right away. They'll likely to use a spot starter for one of those games, but they'll then have four off days in the next 13 days, so Odorizzi could take as much time as he needs while only needing a replacement once.