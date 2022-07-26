Odorizzi left Monday's start against the Athletics due to an undisclosed injury. He allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings prior to his departure.
Odorizzi was visited by the team trainer twice over the course of his start, and he was unable to talk his way into staying in the game the second time. The nature of his injury is a mystery at this time.
