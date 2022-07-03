Odorizzi (lower leg) will start Monday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros will utilize a six-man rotation this week with Odorizzi returning to action, while Justin Verlander will be pushed back to start Thursday to manage his workload. Odorizzi recently made a pair of rehab starts and posted a 2.25 ERA and 0.88 WHIP while striking out 10 in eight innings.

More News