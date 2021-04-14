Odorizzi (0-1) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four across 3.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Tigers.

Odorizzi showed some fatigue as his start went on, which could be expected in his first start after signing late in the offseason. He worked through the first two innings with little trouble, allowing only one single. However, over the course of the next 1.1 frames, he surrendered three home runs before being pulled from the game. On the positive side, Odorizzi threw 80 pitches, so he appears to be relatively well stretched out for his next start, currently projected for Sunday at Seattle.