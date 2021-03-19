Odorizzi doesn't expect to be built up enough to take his first turn in the rotation but expects to be ready to debut during the Astros' first homestand, which runs from April 8 to 14, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Odorizzi didn't sign with the Astros until March 6, giving him less than a month to get ready for Opening Day. That's not quite enough time, but he should be ready to go without missing more than one start. The Astros do have six games in six days to start the season, however, so they'll need to turn to a spot starter for one of those. If Odorizzi's prediction about his timeline is accurate, he'll make his Astros debut against the Athletics or Tigers.