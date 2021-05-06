Odorizzi (forearm) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Odorizzi hit the injured list in late April but was never shut down for an extended period. He's still being treated cautiously, however, as he's expected to throw another bullpen session before heading out on a rehab assignment, where he could wind up making more than one start. That could potentially push his return date to late May.
