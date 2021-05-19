Odorizzi (forearm) threw three innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Steve Schaeffer of the Houston Chronicle reports. He allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four.

Odorizzi sandwiched a pair of good innings around one bad, which included a three-run home run. The right-hander threw 36 strikes among his 57 pitches and needed just nine in a 1-2-3 third inning after giving up four runs in the second frame. It's unclear what the next step is, but another rehab start to build up pitch count could be in order.