Odorizzi allowed two hits and struck out three over four scoreless relief innings in Tuesday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the Rangers.

As planned, Odorizzi threw bulk relief for starter Lance McCullers, who was activated off the injured list Tuesday. The tandem start is expected to be a one-time event while McCullers builds up his stamina. Both pitchers will be part of a six-man rotation going forward for Houston, which entered a stretch of 20 games in 20 days Tuesday. McCullers is expected to start Sunday's series finale against the White Sox with Odorizzi penciled in Monday to kick off a road series in Baltimore.