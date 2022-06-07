Odorizzi (lower leg) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Odorizzi built up to 57 pitches during a bullpen Saturday, but he had a lighter workload during Tuesday's throwing session. However, the right-hander has also been able to run more in recent days. He hasn't yet resumed sprinting but is expected to do more running Wednesday and Thursday before throwing another bullpen Friday. Odorizzi will need to resume fielding at some point, but he's made good progress in his recovery over the last two weeks.