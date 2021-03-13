Odorizzi likely won't be ready for Opening Day because he'll need more time to build up his pitch count, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Odorizzi was recently signed after Framber Valdez suffered a broken left ring finger and has not yet pitched in a Grapefruit League game. He's expected to replace Valdez in the rotation, but if he's unavailable for a turn or two, Houston will need to turn to a diminishing stock of available starters. Cristian Javier hasn't pitched since May 2 and just returned from being on quarantine; it's a similar situation for Luis Garcia, who spent time in quarantine and has not yet pitched this spring. That could lead to early-season starts for Brandon Bielak.