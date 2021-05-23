Odorizzi (forearm) is scheduled to throw between 75 and 80 pitches in Sunday's rehab start for Triple-A Sugar Land, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Both Odorizzi and Framber Valdez (finger) were scheduled to throw for the Skeeters this weekend, but Valdez's start Saturday was wiped out due to weather, which leaves Sunday's rotation plans uncertain. Saturday's postponed game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Monday, so both pitchers should get their work in over the next two days. Odorizzi previously said he'd need just two rehab starts, but an exact timeline has not yet been established. He threw 57 pitches during his first rehab outing last week.