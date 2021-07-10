Odorizzi (3-4) allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Yankees.

Odorizzi worked around a couple of jams before yielding a two-run double to Brett Gardner in the fourth inning. He was handed his first loss since June 3 and broke a three-game winning streak. Still, he enters the All-Star break on a high note, allowing two or fewer runs in five consecutive appearances. The veteran righty lowered his season ERA to 3.61 alongside a 44:12 K:BB through 47.1 innings.