Astros' Jake Rogers: Flashing impressive skill set at High-A
Rogers, 22, is batting .270/.363/.463 with 10 home runs, 49 RBI and 13 steals in 69 games since being promoted to High-A Buies Creek.
Rogers has shown both pop and speed this season, along with the ability to take a walk. It was thought that his defensive skills would far surpass his hitting acumen, but Rogers has been surprisingly proficient at the dish. Though he could stand to strike out a bit less, the Astros have to be pleasantly surprised with Rogers' hitting thus far.
