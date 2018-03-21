Astros' James Hoyt: Dealing with oblique strain
Hoyt is battling a minor oblique strain and could remain sidelined for the rest of spring training, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
This injury will put Hoyt's Opening Day roster spot in jeopardy as the spring season begins to wind down. The team stated that he is "day-to-day" for the time being, but unless he's able to prove that he's healthy enough for the start of the regular season, fellow reliever Tony Sipp may win the final roster spot by default. In 2017, Hoyt logged a 4.38 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 49.1 innings out of the bullpen.
