Hoyt was placed on the 10-day DL with a left oblique strain, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Hoyt has been dealing with the injury for the past week and will require some extra time in extended spring training before returning to the mound in a major-league game. The right-hander did secure a spot on the Opening Day roster though, and will likely be utilized in low-leverage situations upon his activation.

