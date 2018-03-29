Astros' James Hoyt: Lands on DL
Hoyt was placed on the 10-day DL with a left oblique strain, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Hoyt has been dealing with the injury for the past week and will require some extra time in extended spring training before returning to the mound in a major-league game. The right-hander did secure a spot on the Opening Day roster though, and will likely be utilized in low-leverage situations upon his activation.
More News
-
Astros' James Hoyt: Will not break camp in majors•
-
Astros' James Hoyt: Dealing with oblique strain•
-
Astros' James Hoyt: Looking to claim Opening Day roster spot•
-
Astros' James Hoyt: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Astros' James Hoyt: To join Astros on Wednesday•
-
Astros' James Hoyt: Optioned to Fresno•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...