Astros' James Hoyt: Looking to claim Opening Day roster spot
Hoyt has allowed eight runs on 12 hits and two walks across 8.1 innings while striking out seven this spring.
Hoyt is having a rough spring and he'll need to turn it around in the near future if he expects to lock up a spot in Houston's bullpen. He bounced between Triple-A Fresno and the big-league squad a season ago, and he'll look to pitch more consistently in 2018. Hoyt struck out 66 batters across 49.1 innings while recording a serviceable 4.38 ERA last year.
