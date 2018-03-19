Astros' James Hoyt: Looking to claim spot on Opening Day roster
Hoyt has allowed eight runs on 12 hits and two walks across 8.1 innings while striking out seven this spring.
Hoyt is having a rough spring to this point and he'll need to turn it around in the near future if he expects to lock up a spot in Houston's bullpen. He bounced between Triple-A Fresno and the big-league squad a season ago, and looks to pitch more consistently in 2018. Hoyt struck out 66 batters across 49.1 innings while recording a serviceable 4.38 ERA last year.
