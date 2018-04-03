Astros' James Hoyt: On track for rehab assignment
Hoyt (oblique) is expected to begin a rehabilitation assignment when the minor-league season opens Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hoyt sustained an oblique injury late in spring training and was placed on the 10-day disabled list as a result. He came out of a live batting-practice session Sunday well and will continue to rehab in the minors. The 6-foot-6 right-hander had been competing with left-hander Tony Sipp for the final bullpen spot before the oblique injury made the decision for manager A.J. Hinch.
