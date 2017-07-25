Hoyt was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Monday.

Hoyt tossed two innings of scoreless ball Monday but will be sent to the minors in exchange for outfielder Derek Fisher, who will likely see playing time in the short-term absence of George Springer (quad).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast