Hoyt (oblique) was activated from the 10-day DL and optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Hoyt was initially placed on the disabled list with a left oblique strain in late March. The right-hander will remain with Fresno as he was already with the team on a rehab assignment at the time of this move. Hoyt appeared in 43 big-league games last season, logging a 4.38 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 49.1 innings of relief. Expect him to serve as organizational depth this year.