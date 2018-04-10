Astros' James Hoyt: Recalled from Triple-A Fresno
Hoyt was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
With Tony Sipp landing on the DL with right oblique soreness, Hoyt was brought up to the big club to add depth to Houston's bullpen. Last season Hoyt tossed 49.1 innings across 43 games for the Astros, posting a 4.38 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in that time.
