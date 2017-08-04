Astros' James Hoyt: To return to majors Friday
Hoyt will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Friday.
Hoyt was optioned to Fresno on July 24 but will make his way back to the majors after roughly one week in the farm leagues. The 30-year-old held a 5.54 ERA over 37.1 innings of relief prior to his recent demotion.
