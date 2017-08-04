Hoyt will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Friday.

Hoyt was optioned to Fresno on July 24 but will make his way back to the majors after roughly one week in the farm leagues. The 30-year-old held a 5.54 ERA over 37.1 innings of relief prior to his recent demotion.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast