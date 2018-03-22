Play

Hoyt (oblique) will remain in Florida following the conclusion of spring training, which will keep him off the Opening Day roster, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Prior to suffering a mild oblique strain, Hoyt had been fighting against Tony Sipp for a spot in Houston's bullpen. The club has yet to provide a timetable for Hoyt's return, but stated that he might be sidelined for the rest of camp. Expect Hoyt to begin the season at Triple-A Fresno once he's back up to speed.

