Hoyt (oblique) will remain in Florida following the conclusion of spring training, which will keep him off the Opening Day roster, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Prior to suffering a mild oblique strain, Hoyt had been fighting against Tony Sipp for a spot in Houston's bullpen. The club has yet to provide a timetable for Hoyt's return, but stated that he might be sidelined for the rest of camp. Expect Hoyt to begin the season at Triple-A Fresno once he's back up to speed.