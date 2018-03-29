Astros' Jandel Gustave: Hits 10-day DL
The Astros placed Gustave (elbow) on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, MLB.com reports.
Gustave is just past the nine-month mark in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, and given the year-plus healing timetable typically associated with the procedure, he'll likely shift to the 60-day DL at some point when the Astros need to clear up a roster spot. The right-hander is close to resuming mound work and could be ready to begin a rehab assignment at some point during the summer.
