Astros' Jandel Gustave: Will be limited in spring training
Gustave (elbow) will have a limited workout plan with his throwing in spring training as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Gustave, who went under the knife last June, is hopeful to resume mound work by the time camp draws to a close. He'll likely remain at extended spring training for several weeks beyond that in order for the Astros to monitor his recovery before he embarks on a lengthy rehab assignment with multiple affiliates. Don't count on the right-hander, who has made 20 appearances in the big leagues over the last two seasons, to resurface with the Astros until the second half of the campaign.
