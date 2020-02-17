Play

Hughes signed with the Astros as a non-roster invitee Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 34-year-old has nine years of big-league experience under his belt and owns a 2.88 career ERA. Last season, in 71.1 innings with the Reds and Phillies, he posted a 4.04 ERA, relying on his 59.2 percent groundball rate to cover for his low 18.7 percent strikeout rate.

