Alexander didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing three hits and one walk in seven shutout innings. He struck out three.

Alexander entered the month of August with a dismal 7.36 ERA in 2025, but he's turned a corner ever since. The right-hander has logged four quality starts over his last seven outings, improving his ERA to 4.19 for the campaign during that stretch. Additionally, Wednesday's appearance was his longest of the season. Alexander also has a serviceable 1.31 WHIP and 55:23 K:BB across 66.2 frames overall, and he's next lined up to get the ball for a crucial matchup against the division-rival Rangers next week.