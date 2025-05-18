The Astros claimed Alexander off waivers Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The right-hander was designated for assignment by the A's on Friday but will retain a spot on the 40-man roster with the Astros. Alexander gave up 12 earned runs over six frames in the majors but has a 1.69 ERA in five starts at the Triple-A level this year.