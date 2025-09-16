Alexander allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out five over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Monday.

Alexander allowed all three runs in the fifth inning, allowing Texas to briefly gain a 3-2 lead before Zach Cole restored Houston's advantage a half-inning later. This was the first time since July 29 that Alexander failed to finish five innings, as he's largely been a reliable part of the Astros' rotation in the second half. He's now at a 4.04 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 60:24 K:BB through 71.1 innings over 16 appearances (11 starts) between the Astros and the Athletics this year. He's tentatively projected for a home start versus the Mariners this weekend.