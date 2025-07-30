Alexander didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

Alexander set a season high in punchouts, though he did walk multiple batters in his fifth outing in a row. The 32-year-old right-hander was pulled after tossing 80 pitches, but he was at least able to limit the damage and eat some innings for Houston's injury-plagued rotation. Alexander's next turn tentatively projects for next week in Miami against the Marlins, though it's possible Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) will be ready to come off the injured list by then. Through 25.2 innings, Alexander has a 7.36 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 20:14 K:BB.