The Astros optioned Alexander to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.

Alexander's stay with Houston lasted just one day, as the right-hander was summoned from Triple-A to serve as the 27th man for the Astros' twin bill with the Orioles. He came on in relief in the first game of the twin bill, striking out one and allowing five earned runs on two hits and three walks over two innings in the Astros' 10-3 loss.