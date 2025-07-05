The Astros optioned Alexander to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alexander worked three scoreless innings Friday against the Dodgers to pick up the first save of his MLB career, but he'll be relegated to Triple-A to free a spot in the bullpen for the newly signed Hector Neris. Alexander's 1.72 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in the minors haven't quite translated into big-league success this year, as he's given up 14 earned runs over 15 innings between the Astros and A's.