Alexander completed six innings against Baltimore on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out six batters in a no-decision.

Alexander wasn't able to record a third straight scoreless outing, but he did notch his third consecutive quality start. His six punchouts also tied a season-high mark, and he didn't walk a batter for the first time among his six starts (he's also come out of the bullpen five times). Alexander has impressed in a starting role this season, registering a 2.86 ERA with a 28:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings. The Astros are close to getting starters Lance McCullers (finger) and Luis Garcia (elbow) back from injuries, and despite he recent run of success, it remains to be seen if Alexander will be able to keep a rotation spot when those hurlers return.