The Astros recalled Alexander from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Alexander will be joining the Astros as a replacement on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Lance McCullers (foot), whom Houston placed on the 15-day injured list. Ryan Gusto will be pushed up a day in the Astros' pitching schedule to start Monday's series opener in Sacramento, but Alexander could be called upon to start Tuesday's game against the Athletics while Houston looks to keep a six-man rotation intact during a stretch of 13 games in 13 days, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. The 32-year-old Alexander hasn't made a start in the majors since 2022, but he made four appearances in the majors with the Athletics earlier this season and gave up 13 runs (12 earned) in six innings. Since being claimed off waivers by the Astros on May 18, Alexander has worked out of the Sugar Land rotation and has posted a 1.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB in 20.2 innings over four starts.