Astros' Jason Alexander: Season-high eight Ks in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Rockies, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.
Although the three runs allowed were his most since July 24 versus the Athletics, Alexander fanned a season-high eight Thursday. The right-hander fell out one short of qualifying for a quality start, but he's now worked at least 5.1 innings in five consecutive outings. Alexander has proven to be a serviceable member of Houston's rotation, submitting a 2.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 41:15 K:BB over 48.2 frames since joining the Astros, though his recent rise in streaming value will likely take a hit with the Yankees looming for his next scheduled appearance.
