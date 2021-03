Castro (oblique) will start at catcher and will bat fifth Tuesday in the Astros' Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Castro will rejoin the Astros' spring lineup for the first time in two weeks after making a full recovery from a minor oblique strain. The 33-year-old is expected to fill the smaller side of a timeshare at catcher with Martin Maldonado this season.