Castro went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Tigers.

Castro got the Astros on the board in the fifth inning with his second home run of the season. He entered the starting lineup after the Astros added top backstop Martin Maldonado to the COVID-19 injury list. Castro should get the majority of at-bats for as long as Maldonado is sidelined, while Garrett Stubbs, who was called up Wednesday, serves as the backup.