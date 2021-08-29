The Astros placed Castro on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right knee discomfort, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager Dusty Baker said prior to Sunday's series finale with the Rangers in Arlington that Castro has already returned to Houston to get his knee examined. Castro didn't appear in the Astros' first two games of their series with Texas, so his injury may have stemmed from his appearance as a defensive replacement in Wednesday's game against the Royals. Houston called up Garrett Stubbs from Triple-A Sugar Land to step in for Castro as the No. 2 catcher behind Martin Maldonado.