Castro went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a pair of runs scored in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Castro gave his team a two-run lead with a homer off Sean Manaea in the second inning. He later reached on a fielder's choice in the sixth and came around to score. It was a strong start to the season for the veteran catcher, who was making his season debut in the Astros' fourth game of the year.