Castro filled in for an injured Martin Maldonado (shoulder) during Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Yankees. He had a hit in his lone at-bat.

Maldonado was removed from the game after a collision with Rougned Odor at home plate in the sixth inning. The catcher suffered a bruised trapezius muscle but tested negative for concussion. Maldonado avoided serious injury, but he will sit out Wednesday's contest, which means Castro will start.