Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Castro had picked up five straight starts behind the plate to close out last week, but he'll return to the No. 2 role for the foreseeable future after top catcher Martin Maldonado was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. Maldonado also came to terms Wednesday with the Astros on a one-year, $5 million extension, which seemingly signals that he'll remain a higher priority for the organization than Castro.