Manager Dusty Baker said Castro (oblique) will rejoin the Astros' Grapefruit League for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Chandler Rome of Houston Chronicle reports.

For the first time all spring, Houston should have all position players on its likely Opening Day roster available with Castro and Alex Bregman (hamstring) set to return from injuries. Unlike Bregman, Castro has already made his Grapefruit League debut, but the veteran catcher hadn't played since March 2 due to a strained oblique. Castro is slated to form a catching tandem this season with Martin Maldonado, with the playing-time distribution likely tilting in the latter's favor.