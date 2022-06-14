Castro will start at catcher and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

Castro will get his second start in three games, but he doesn't seem to be encroaching on No. 1 catcher Martin Maldonado's role in any dramatic way. In order to do so, Castro may need to pick up the pace at the plate, where he's been a major disappointment after supplying a .799 OPS across 179 plate appearances in 2021. He enters Tuesday's contest with a .102/.206/.136 slash line and has struck out in a whopping 45.6 percent of his plate appearances.