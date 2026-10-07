The Astros anticipate that Schiavone could be ready for his major-league debut early on in the 2027 season, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Schiavone had a breakout 2026 campaign, slashing .252/.391/.531 with 32 home runs and 32 stolen bases across three levels to become the first minor-league catcher in 45 years to complete a 30-30 season. The 23-year-old does have swing-and-miss concerns, having struck out at a 32 percent clip in 2026, but he has an interesting skill set for fantasy if he can make enough contact. Schiavone will likely open the 2027 season back at Triple-A Sugar Land, where he played his final nine games this season.