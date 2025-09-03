The Astros selected Murray's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Spencer Arrighetti's (elbow) move to the injured list Wednesday will open up a spot on Houston's pitching staff for Murray to join the big club for the first time in his career. The 28-year-old carries a 4.64 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through 64 innings in Triple-A this season and will likely be limited to low-leverage situations to begin his tenure with the Astros.