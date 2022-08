Murray was traded from the Rays to the Astros in a three-team trade that sent Jose Siri to Tampa Bay, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

A 25-year-old righty who has made just one start at Triple-A, Murray had a 2.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 76.1 innings at Double-A. Considering Siri was a fringe roster piece, expectations for Murray should be tempered.