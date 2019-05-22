Astros' Jayson Schroeder: Heads to Low-A
The Astros assigned Schroeder to Low-A Quad Cities on Wednesday.
Schroeder is expected to work out of the bullpen in his 2019 debut, but that's presumably just as a means of managing the 19-year-old's workload. A second-round selection in the 2018 first-year player draft, Schroeder pitched exclusively with the Astros' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate last season, posting a 1.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 18 frames.
