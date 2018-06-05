Astros' Jayson Schroeder: Second-round pick by Astros

The Astros have selected Schroeder with the 66th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Schroeder dominated his high-school competition up in the Pacific Northwest using a low-to-mid 90s fastball, solid curveball and sinking changeup. He has yet to be tested much, but Schroeder should easily get by in the low minors with even a little refinement with his secondaries. Look for the defending World Series champs to lure Schroeder out of his commitment to the University of Washington.