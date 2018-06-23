Astros' Jayson Schroeder: Signs with Houston
Schroeder signed with the Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Schroeder, who was selected in the second round (66th overall) of the 2018 first-year player draft, is the only high school player selected in the Astros' first 30 rounds. The Kirkland (Wash.) native signed for $1.25 million, exceeding the slot value by nearly $285,000. The 6-foot-2 right-hander with a feel for two breaking balls will report to Houston's West Palm Beach spring training facility.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.