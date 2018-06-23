Astros' Jayson Schroeder: Signs with Houston

Schroeder signed with the Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Schroeder, who was selected in the second round (66th overall) of the 2018 first-year player draft, is the only high school player selected in the Astros' first 30 rounds. The Kirkland (Wash.) native signed for $1.25 million, exceeding the slot value by nearly $285,000. The 6-foot-2 right-hander with a feel for two breaking balls will report to Houston's West Palm Beach spring training facility.

